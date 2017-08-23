Soccer

Tottenham Makes First Summer Signing as Pochettino Reunites with Former Saints Player

Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has completed a move away from the south coast to link up with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, as confirmed by Spurs official website.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Tottenham and is due to wear the number 22 shirt for the Lillywhites.

Having spent last season on loan with Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, where he made 32 appearances, Gazzaniga will link up with former Saints manager Pochettino in north London.

Tottenham also have a deal in place to sign Ajax defender Davinson Sánchez. The 21-year-old Colombian international had his medical with Spurs on Tuesday, leaving the granting of a work permit the only thing to be confirmed before Sánchez officially joins the squad.

Sánchez will move to Tottenham for a club record £36m, having impressed during his 12 months in Amsterdam working under now Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz. 

The Colombian will be signing a contract that will keep him tied to the club until 2023.

