Tottenham have announced the long-anticipated signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, subject to the confirmation of his work permit later this week. The Colombian centre back has put pen to paper on a deal believed to be in the region of £40m, a record signing for the club.

Announced via the official Twitter account, Spurs have revealed he will wear the number 6 shirt and will provide competition for places alongside Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

The 21-year-old defender coupled with the capture on the same day of Paulo Gazzaniga from manager Mauricio Pochettino's former club Southampton marks the start of any transfer activity for Spurs this summer, two weeks before the deadline.

Speaking to the club in a short video release, the former Ajax stopper revealed his signing, showing his support to his new employees stating "Come on the Spurs!"

The defender could make his debut this weekend, as the north London outfit take on Burnley at Wembley stadium.