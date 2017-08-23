Soccer

Tottenham Prepared to Meet €30m Asking Price for Lazio Wonderkid Amid Growing Interest

an hour ago

Tottenham could be prepared to meet Lazio's €30m asking price for Keita Balde Diao, with the 22-year old striker also the subject of interest from Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus and West Ham.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, Spurs are the ones who actually are prepared to meet the price that Lazio went. The striker is out of contract at the end of this season and has decided to boycott training sessions until a move occurs. 

The Senegal international's preferred destination is Juventus, but the Old Lady have only bid €15m, a price Lazio are refusing to sell at. 

2016-17 proved to be a breakout season for Keita. He scored 16 league goals in 31 games and was a major reason why Lazio finished the season in 5th place, earning them an automatic place in the group stage of the Europa League. 

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Keita has represented Senegal on 12 occasions, scoring three times, including on his debut against Namibia. His pace is something that has attracted a number of clubs, he would prefer to stay in Serie A, but no club has yet come forward with a bid that Lazio are prepared to listen to. 

Reports now suggest that Tottenham are ready to meet the asking price. It could be a good move for the promising youngster who would form a good partnership with the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane in an attacking Spurs. 


There is also the lure of living in London and playing week in, week out at Wembley Stadium. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters