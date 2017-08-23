Tottenham Prepared to Meet €30m Asking Price for Lazio Wonderkid Amid Growing Interest

Tottenham could be prepared to meet Lazio's €30m asking price for Keita Balde Diao, with the 22-year old striker also the subject of interest from Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus and West Ham.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, Spurs are the ones who actually are prepared to meet the price that Lazio went. The striker is out of contract at the end of this season and has decided to boycott training sessions until a move occurs.

"We’ve already said we’ll sell the player to any team once they make us an acceptable offer." - https://t.co/33B9rjzPzS pic.twitter.com/GlpC3w9BHq — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 14, 2017

The Senegal international's preferred destination is Juventus, but the Old Lady have only bid €15m, a price Lazio are refusing to sell at.

2016-17 proved to be a breakout season for Keita. He scored 16 league goals in 31 games and was a major reason why Lazio finished the season in 5th place, earning them an automatic place in the group stage of the Europa League.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Keita has represented Senegal on 12 occasions, scoring three times, including on his debut against Namibia. His pace is something that has attracted a number of clubs, he would prefer to stay in Serie A, but no club has yet come forward with a bid that Lazio are prepared to listen to.

Reports now suggest that Tottenham are ready to meet the asking price. It could be a good move for the promising youngster who would form a good partnership with the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane in an attacking Spurs.





There is also the lure of living in London and playing week in, week out at Wembley Stadium.