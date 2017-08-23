Soccer

Twitter Reacts to Wayne Rooney's Retirement From International Football With England

an hour ago

So that's it - and it's kind of unexpected as well. Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer and outfield appearance maker, has retired from international football.

The Everton striker hung up his boots for the Three Lions, having scored an unmatched tally of 53 goals and Twitter users, both fellow professionals and fans alike, were quick to tribute the 31-year-old...

Being Twitter and all, there was always going to be some amusing reactions to the news so here's the pick of the bunch...

