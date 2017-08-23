Twitter Reacts to Wayne Rooney's Retirement From International Football With England

So that's it - and it's kind of unexpected as well. Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer and outfield appearance maker, has retired from international football.

The Everton striker hung up his boots for the Three Lions, having scored an unmatched tally of 53 goals and Twitter users, both fellow professionals and fans alike, were quick to tribute the 31-year-old...

Dreams can come true and playing for @England has been exactly that. Thanks to everyone involved it's been amazing - https://t.co/GfiT7oVCpx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 23, 2017

Wayne Rooney's record for England:



Most caps by an outfield player (119)

Most goals scored (53)



🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/If2CD14jXr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2017

119 - Wayne Rooney made 119 appearances for @England; the most of any outfield player in the team's history. Service. pic.twitter.com/OUjEeVzYbr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2017

England's highest ever goalscorer calls it a day. Congratulations to @WayneRooney on a magnificent international career. A player's player. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 23, 2017

Right time for Rooney to go. #eng attacking future lies with Kane, Alli & Rashford. Good news for #efc as he'll rest in international weeks. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 23, 2017

Never get people queuing up to denigrate Rooney. Anyone retiring from England duty as record scorer deserves celebration. — Charlie Skillen (@charlieskillen) August 23, 2017

Can still see Rooney going to the World Cup if he continues his current form. Smart move. — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) August 23, 2017

Congratulations @WayneRooney on one of the all-time great England careers.

Always gave 100% for your team & your country. 👏👏 https://t.co/IInbR3SJ6I — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 23, 2017

Echo the positive sentiments re Wayne Rooney's England retirement. Well timed & well played. He (& we!) deserved more for his dedication. — Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) August 23, 2017

Rooney right to retire. IF he went to the WC this summer and we were awful (which is highly likely) then his legacy further ruined. — Nick Savage (@savtheblue) August 23, 2017

Rooney's best moment in an England shirt? The brace against Croatia at Euro 2004 I would say #FanVoice pic.twitter.com/kKMNkdP8hz — Sam Sank (@samsank) August 23, 2017

Wayne Rooney's had an amazing career, and has made the right call in retiring from international football. Fantastic servant. #FanVoice — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 23, 2017

Rooney to do a Messi when Southgate realises his World Cup hopes rest with Ross Barkley. — Ben • Carter (@ben_crtr) August 23, 2017

Being Twitter and all, there was always going to be some amusing reactions to the news so here's the pick of the bunch...