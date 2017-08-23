Soccer

Versatile Man Utd Star Ashley Young Delighted to Be Returning From Injury

an hour ago

Versatile Manchester United star Ashley Young is currently building up his match fitness ahead of a return to first team action for the club.

Along with the injury prone Luke Shaw, Young made an extended appearance in an U23 match against Swansea City on Monday night. 

In a post-match interview with MUTV, Young said: "It’s great to be back. As a player, you want to be back on the pitch and it was good to get minutes under my belt. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fit. I could’ve played longer, but I was brought off. 

"I’ve worked hard since I had the operation done 13 weeks ago so I’m happy to be back out there.

"I’ve been training with the team for 10 days or so now. So, whenever the manager calls on me, I’m ready to go. For us, it was a bit like a pre-season game, we’re obviously trying to get the win, but we wanted to get the fitness levels up too, and we’ll just take it from here."

After slowly being transformed into a defender at Old Trafford, Young has developed a reputation as a reliable utility player that Mourinho will certainly benefit from this season.

Young has found appearances hard to come across of late, with injuries and new signings limiting the amount of game time he's been given at the club.

the 32-year-old will hope to force his way back into the the England squad for the World Cup this summer, with the player last featuring for the national side back in 2013.

Mourinho's Manchester United side welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday.

