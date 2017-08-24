Soccer

Agent of Dortmund Star Reveals Reason Why His Move to Inter Milan Collapsed

an hour ago

Bariz Soofizadeh, the agent of Borussia Dortmund's Emre Mor, has revealed his client's move to Inter Milan collapsed this summer due to the involvement of the Italian clubs Chinese owners.

The 20-year-old looks set to depart from Westfalenstadion this summer after only one-year at the club, and was seemingly set for a move to Serie A with Inter after a deal had seemingly been agreed between the two clubs. 

Atsushi Tomura/GettyImages

However, Soofizadeh has blamed Inter's Chinese owners for the deal collapsing as their constant meddling with finer details of the contract led to the two parties walking away from the negotiating table.

Soofidazeh told Fussball Transfers: "Every time we reached an agreement with them [Inter], that Chinese owner came by and changed contract terms again.

With a one-year loan deal which would then turn into a permanent transfer reportedly agreed, Mor's agent revealed a sudden bout of "absurd demands" from the Chinese owners, as he added: "They wanted to enter a clause of 80 million euros and made other requests.

"The negotiation was always based on these sudden changes, and the Chinese owner always offered renegotiation's when a deal was reached. It's no-one but Inter's fault that the deal collapsed.

"At present, the possibility of seeing him in Nerazzurri depends only on [Ivan] Perisic's possible sale."

Despite the midfielder making only 12 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund last season, the 20-year-old has received interest from across Europe, as Soofidazeh added: "Lille wanted him, with Everton and Huddersfield we talked. Two Bundesliga players were also interested. We already agreed with Florence, just before Inter reported."

