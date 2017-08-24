Soccer

Arsenal Fans Urge Barca to Sign Theo Walcott on Twitter Following Seri Transfer Revelation

an hour ago

Arsenal fans were quick to jump on Twitter to recommend Theo Walcott to Barcelona, following the revelation that social media was a key reason why the Spanish giants pursued Nice midfielder, Jean-Michael Seri. 

The Gunners faithful have had a bit of fun, with a hint of seriousness, by attempting to spike Barcelona's interest in Walcott - who has failed to stake his claim for a regular starting role in Arsene Wenger's side for a number of seasons.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to radio station RAC1, via the Independent, the Catalan giants are desperate to add to their side following Neymar's departure, and they sought out Seri as he appeared to be popular with fans across a number of social media platforms. 


The deal was expected to be completed within the next few days, until a last minute change of heart by the La Liga outfit, and this bizarre recruiting method has made it's way to north London as Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter to flood Barcelona's accounts with messages relating to Walcott. 

28-year-old Walcott has two years remaining on his current contract at the Emirates and with only a combined 27 minutes to his name in Arsenal's two Premier League fixtures this season, his future is seemingly anywhere but Arsenal - especially if the fans had anything to do with it. 


Here are a selection of classic tweets from the Arsenal faithful...





SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters