Arsenal Fans Urge Barca to Sign Theo Walcott on Twitter Following Seri Transfer Revelation

Arsenal fans were quick to jump on Twitter to recommend Theo Walcott to Barcelona, following the revelation that social media was a key reason why the Spanish giants pursued Nice midfielder, Jean-Michael Seri.

The Gunners faithful have had a bit of fun, with a hint of seriousness, by attempting to spike Barcelona's interest in Walcott - who has failed to stake his claim for a regular starting role in Arsene Wenger's side for a number of seasons.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to radio station RAC1, via the Independent, the Catalan giants are desperate to add to their side following Neymar's departure, and they sought out Seri as he appeared to be popular with fans across a number of social media platforms.





The deal was expected to be completed within the next few days, until a last minute change of heart by the La Liga outfit, and this bizarre recruiting method has made it's way to north London as Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter to flood Barcelona's accounts with messages relating to Walcott.

If you think he's good @FCBarcelona, let me tell you about a guy named Theo Walcott. https://t.co/jpoN2b7LH2 — AJ (@UFGoonerAJ) August 22, 2017

28-year-old Walcott has two years remaining on his current contract at the Emirates and with only a combined 27 minutes to his name in Arsenal's two Premier League fixtures this season, his future is seemingly anywhere but Arsenal - especially if the fans had anything to do with it.





Here are a selection of classic tweets from the Arsenal faithful...

@FCBarcelona Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott https://t.co/fPx0XDGB9W — Osman (@Xudayfi_xaaji) August 23, 2017





Theo Walcott is such a fantastic player, an absolute beast .



Are you listening @FCBarcelona_cat https://t.co/osofDk05ev — Classy Özil (@rachitpandey29) August 23, 2017









they can have him for £20m we don't care — Kentos Lala (@jayken07) August 23, 2017



