Arsenal Outsider Joel Campbell Pleads With Club Not to Send Him Out on Sixth Loan Spell

Arsenal outsider Joel Campbell has reportedly pleaded with the Gunners not to send him on his sixth loan spell since he joined the club in 2011 - as continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained on international duty in July.

The 25-year-old returned to the Gunners training base earlier this week as he continues to build up his fitness, and the Guardian have reported that he is reluctant to go on another loan as he has already spent a significant amount of time away from the Emirates.

Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Campbell joined the Gunners from Deportivo as a 19-year-old in 2011, where he has since made only 23 Premier League appearances - scoring three goals and providing two assists - as he has spent the majority of his time on loan with the likes of Sporting CP, Villarreal, Olympiakos, and Real Betis.

As a result, Campbell could find himself cut adrift from the first-team as Arsene Wenger looks to trim his squad to meet the requirements of 25 squad players allowed to be registered in the Premier League.





After competing with Theo Walcott for a starting berth, Campbell finally got his run in the first team in 2015/16, which is his most successful season with Arsenal, as he made 30 appearances in all competitions, where he went on to score four goals and provide six assists.

Fun fact: Joel Campbell has more yellow cards than goals in his career. — Malte. (@PassDontShoot) August 21, 2017

However, the 25-year-old has not featured for Arsenal since May 2016, where he played just two minutes in his sides' 4-0 victory over Aston Villa, and could now find himself spending another season away from the Emirates - with his contract set to expire next summer.