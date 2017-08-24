Soccer

Arsenal Outsider Joel Campbell Pleads With Club Not to Send Him Out on Sixth Loan Spell

2 hours ago

Arsenal outsider Joel Campbell has reportedly pleaded with the Gunners not to send him on his sixth loan spell since he joined the club in 2011 - as continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained on international duty in July.

The 25-year-old returned to the Gunners training base earlier this week as he continues to build up his fitness, and the Guardian have reported that he is reluctant to go on another loan as he has already spent a significant amount of time away from the Emirates. 

Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Campbell joined the Gunners from Deportivo as a 19-year-old in 2011, where he has since made only 23 Premier League appearances - scoring three goals and providing two assists - as he has spent the majority of his time on loan with the likes of Sporting CP, Villarreal, Olympiakos, and Real Betis.

As a result, Campbell could find himself cut adrift from the first-team as Arsene Wenger looks to trim his squad to meet the requirements of 25 squad players allowed to be registered in the Premier League. 


After competing with Theo Walcott for a starting berth, Campbell finally got his run in the first team in 2015/16, which is his most successful season with Arsenal, as he made 30 appearances in all competitions, where he went on to score four goals and provide six assists.

However, the 25-year-old has not featured for Arsenal since May 2016, where he played just two minutes in his sides' 4-0 victory over Aston Villa, and could now find himself spending another season away from the Emirates - with his contract set to expire next summer. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters