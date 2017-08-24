Arsenal's Former Boy Wonder Turned Crocked Misfit to Be Given Another Chance by Arsene Wenger

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to be given another chance to become a star at the Emirates by Arsene Wenger, following the injury-stricken 25-year-old's recent dismissal for fighting in an U23 game against Manchester City.

The Sun reports that Wilshere, who spent all of last season on loan at Bournemouth before suffering a broken leg, has had heart-to-heart discussions with Wenger after his clash with City youngsters Matthew Smith and Tyreke Wilson which resulted in red cards for the latter and Wilshere himself.

The Gunners were victorious by a 4-3 scoreline, although the aforementioned pair who received their marching orders continued their scuffle in the tunnel following their dismissal.



Ian Wright on Jack Wilshere: "He doesn't show that he's in a good place to retaliate like he did. It's worrying times - I do feel for him." pic.twitter.com/eusKrquPdQ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 23, 2017

The England international consequently had an in-depth heart-to-heart with the long standing Gunners boss, who reportedly discussed how the one time prodigy can get his career back on track following the 25-year-old's rotten luck with fitness in recent years.

Wenger remains convinced of Wilshere's talent and believes he still has the capabilities to become a top class midfielder, and is rumoured to be impressed with the midfielder's attitude this summer following his demotion to the U23 squad.

As a result of his actions, Wilshere is suspended for the Gunners' next three U23 fixtures, although remains available for first team selection as the suspension does not carry over.

