Soccer

Arsenal's Former Boy Wonder Turned Crocked Misfit to Be Given Another Chance by Arsene Wenger

2 hours ago

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to be given another chance to become a star at the Emirates by Arsene Wenger, following the injury-stricken 25-year-old's recent dismissal for fighting in an U23 game against Manchester City.

The Sun reports that Wilshere, who spent all of last season on loan at Bournemouth before suffering a broken leg, has had heart-to-heart discussions with Wenger after his clash with City youngsters Matthew Smith and Tyreke Wilson which resulted in red cards for the latter and Wilshere himself. 

The Gunners were victorious by a 4-3 scoreline, although the aforementioned pair who received their marching orders continued their scuffle in the tunnel following their dismissal.

The England international consequently had an in-depth heart-to-heart with the long standing Gunners boss, who reportedly discussed how the one time prodigy can get his career back on track following the 25-year-old's rotten luck with fitness in recent years. 

Wenger remains convinced of Wilshere's talent and believes he still has the capabilities to become a top class midfielder, and is rumoured to be impressed with the midfielder's attitude this summer following his demotion to the U23 squad. 

As a result of his actions, Wilshere is suspended for the Gunners' next three U23 fixtures, although remains available for first team selection as the suspension does not carry over.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters