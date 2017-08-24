Soccer

Assessing Best & Worst Case Scenarios for Juventus Ahead of Champions League Group Draw

2 hours ago
With the Champions League group stage draw set to take place in Monaco, reigning Serie A champions Juventus will soon discover who they will be challenging in this season's competition.

Juve are seeded in pot one and are one of the three Italian teams (along with Roma and Napoli) participating in Europe's top tournament. 

The Bianconeri are still recovering from the horror of the 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in last season's final in Cardiff. Juve hold the worst record for Champions League finals, and also fell short in 2015, and they will be on a mission to end that cursed streak in 2018.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Here are the best and worst case scenarios for Juventus from Thursday's draw.

Best: Porto, Anderlecht, Qarabag

This would be a dream outcome for the Bianconeri and their fans. 

The Italians beat Porto last season in the last 16, while Qarabag are making their debut as the first Azerbaijani side to play in the tournament's group stages and shouldn't provide too much opposition to their competition's more experienced sides.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Worst: Juventus, Barcelona, Liverpool, RB Leipzig

Despite losing Neymar over the summer, Barcelona would still provide a huge physical and mental challenge for any side, and a repeat of the 2015 final.

Liverpool's attacking style and intimidating home atmosphere makes them the team to avoid on pot three.

After finishing second in the Bundesliga last season, Leipzig will be making their debut in the tournament but offer a much sterner challenge than the likes of Qarabag.

