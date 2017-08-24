Barcelona are preparing one final assault on Liverpool to prize away Philippe Coutinho, to the tune of a €150m bid.

The frantic giants only have one week left to replace Neymar, who left the club for a world record fee of £198m to join Paris Saint-Germain, and Coutinho is their top priority.

The Brazilian handed in a transfer request via an email a few weeks ago but the club rejected that and have so far held firm over their star man.

Reports on Tuesday claimed the midfielder was to seek peace talks with the club under the assumption that Barca were pulling out of the deal, but Sport claim the Blaugrana are readying one final offer to truly test Liverpool's resolve.

The €150m will be in the form of €110m up front with a further €40m in add-ons and it represents the club's fourth offer for the midfield maestro this summer.

Barca are supposedly in a weak negotiating position after receiving the windfall from Neymar's buy-out clause, and the fact that time is running out for them to sign a replacement for him is seemingly the reason behind such huge offers for their targets.

They have also been struggling to sign Ousmane Dembele with Borussia Dortmund, like Liverpool, standing firm.

The Reds still don't want to sell but it could all be dependent now on the actions of the player, who is reportedly keen to make the switch to the Nou Camp.