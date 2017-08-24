Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness has apparently closed the door on Douglas Costa ever returning to the club, after branding him a "mercenary".

The legendary former footballer spoke in a frank interview with German news outlet Frankenpost about the winger - who swapped Bavaria for Juventus in a loan move - and pretty much confirmed that there was no way back for Costa at the Allianz Arena.

Costa recently joined Juventus on loan for a fee worth around €6m, and the Bianconeri have the option of making that deal a permanent one next summer, if Costa impresses for them.

Hoenes, when asked if the recently signed Kingsley Coman and potentially returning Costa could fill the void on the wings left by veteran pair Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben in the future, he was damning in his assessment of the 26-year-old Brazilian.

He said: “Replacing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben? We’ll keep tinkering until we find the right formula.

"Costa didn’t work out because he’s a bit of a mercenary whose character we didn’t like.

“[Kingsley] Coman is a young lad with huge talent, he has to break through here. If it doesn’t work out then we’ll have to look around until we find a replacement.”

Costa joined Bayern form Shakhtar Donetsk to the tune of £27m in the summer of 2015 after the Bundesliga champions won the race for his signature.

The forward enjoyed a superb first campaign in Bavaria as he notched seven goals and 18 assists in 43 games for Bayern and, whilst his figures still added up to a decent haul last term, Costa found himself in and out of the side.

He registered seven goals and nine assists in 34 matches in 2016/17 but hamstring and knee injuries, as well as manager Carlo Ancelotti's preference for other wide men, restricted his time on the pitch.

Costa responded to Bayern supporters who wished to see him leave the club back in June on social media by laughing at their attempts, but sections of the club's fanbase eventually got their wish with his eventual departure to Turin.