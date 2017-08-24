Borussia Dortmund Identify Replacement for Ousmane Dembélé Should He Leave for Barcelona This Summer

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly identified Bordeaux's Malcom as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, should he join Barcelona this summer.

A Sunday deadline has been set for Barcelona to attempt to secure Dembele, in order to give Dortmund enough time to find a replacement. If a deal does eventuate, the German outfit are set to make a move for the similarly built pacey forward - Malcom.

According to Bild, the 20-year-old is being lined up as a potential successor for Dembele at Westfalenstadion due to the Brazilian being technically strong, with an eye for goal - 10 Ligue 1 goals in just over two seasons with Bordeaux.





However, with a contract running until 2020 in France, Malcom is understood not to be a cheap solution as he is likely to have a €40m price-tag place upon him by the French side.





Lyon's Maxwel Cornet was also reported to have been of interest to Dortmund, however the German outlet have reported his club do not want to sanction a deal which would see them lose the forward so close to the end of the transfer window.

Rumours are also continuing to circulate in France over the possibility of Dortmund making a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler, who is understood to be concerned about his position in the side.





In order for any move for a replacement to come to fruition, Dortmund will need to have sanctioned a deal for Dembele to move to Barcelona, however the Bundesliga side are still holding firm for €150m.

Dortmunds CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, said of Barcelona's quest to sign Dembele: "They should say that they want it, or they should let it remain."