Buffon Names the One Club He Hopes Juve Are Grouped With in CL & Explains Reasons Why

Gianluigi Buffon has expressed his desire to be placed alongside Celtic in Thursday's Champions League group stage draw so he relish the celtic park atmosphere in his final season, reports the Daily Record.



The Juventus veteran has been impressed from the two previous trips to Glaslow's Celtic Park in 2001 and 2013. One last visit is what the Italian goalkeeper desires before he puts an end to an illustrious footballing career. The 39-year-old expressed his wish ahead of the Champions League draw taking place in Monaco.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“Playing in the Champions League allows you to experience some of the most exciting stadiums in Europe and when you are younger you take that for granted as there are many more opportunities ahead of you,'' Buffon stated.







“But as you get older you realise there are things you perhaps won’t experience again.

“I want to experience electricity of Celtic Park once more."

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Celtic is known to have some of the most exciting supporters in world football, hence the reason why Buffon wants to soak in the stunning choreography and sounds. Before the 2017/18 campaign, Gigi mentioned that he is likely to retire after spending over 20 years in the business. However, the Champions League trophy is something that is still missing from his decorated cabinet.

The Bianconeri legend has came inches away from claiming the prestigious cup on three occasions: The 2003 Champions League final against Italian rivals AC Milan is still one of his worst nightmares still, after Buffon and his teammates lost in a penalty shoot-out.

Under Massimiliano Allegri, Gigi Buffon has increasingly been given golden opportunities to cement his legacy as an all-time silverware achiever. Losing 3-1 to a world class Barcelona outfit in 2015 was hard to swallow, but it only got worse when Juve were dismantled 4-1 by Real Madrid earlier this year in May.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

“I will not see my career as incomplete if I do not win the Champions League - I have won too much with Juventus and Italy to look at it like that - but it still remains a big dream for me.

“If we win the Champions League I will continue to play one more season so I can also try to win the World Club Cup and other trophies.”

Buffon is an eight-time Serie A winner with the Turin giants and a FIFA World Cup conqueror with the Italian national team.





Although, his heart is still set on claiming that Champions League trophy, hence making this his last season and attempt to tick that off his bucket list.