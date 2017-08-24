Carabao Cup 3rd Round Draw: Burton Face Holders Man Utd in the Pick of the Bunch
Carabao Cup holders Manchester United have been drawn against Championship side Burton Albion in the third round of the domestic cup tournament.
Jose Mourinho's men will begin their defence of last season's dubbed EFL Cup when they welcome the Staffordshire-based club to Old Trafford on the week commencing Monday 16th September.
Other potentially tantalising ties will see Arsenal welcome Doncaster Rovers to north London, Premier League champions Chelsea face Nottingham Forest and Liverpool face a trip to fellow top flight side Leicester City.
Burton, who famously held United to a 0-0 draw 11 years ago as a non-league side, will look to complete a massive shock by knocking out the holders on home turf in just under a month's time.
Alongside Liverpool's trip to Leicester, there are three other all-Premier League ties including West Bromwich Albion taking on Manchester City.
The draw was bizarrely held at 4:15am BST on Thursday in Beijing as part of ongoing efforts to broaden English football's growing appeal to football fan markets in the Far East.
Unlike the two previous draws for the competition, which were ridiculed or a whole host of issues such as teams being drawn twice, the third round one appeared to go off without a hitch - a factor which will no doubt delight the organisers and allow them to breathe a sigh of relief.
The Draw in Full
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
Everton v Sunderland
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burton Albion
Brentford v Norwich City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers
Burnley v Leeds
Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers
Bristol City v Stoke City
Reading v Swansea City
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley/Derby County
Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion
Ties will most likely be played on Tuesday 18th and Wednesday 19th September.