Craig Shakespeare Ready to Make Difficult Call Over Centre-Back Starters

Leicester City manager, Craig Shakespeare, has stated that he will have 'no qualms' in breaking up the established central defence partnership of Wes Morgan and Robert Huth to accommodate new signing, Harry Maguire.

Foxes' captain, Wes Morgan, and his partner Robert Huth, were instrumental in Leicester City's title-winning campaign of 2015/16 and have been ever-present for Leicester since their promotion to the Premier League. They have started every game together when not ruled out by injury or suspension.

However, the form of new £17m signing Harry Maguire from Hull City has created a selection headache for Shakespeare as he has had an outstanding start of the season, with a clean sheet, a goal and an assist in the first two games.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Shakespeare remains hopeful that club captain Morgan will be fit for their visit to Old Trafford on Saturday evening to face the league-leaders whilst Huth is still not fit for first team action since recovering from ankle surgery.

The selection dilemma is shortly on the horizon for Shakespeare, but on current form it looks like either Morgan or Huth will make way for Maguire. The new signing adds a potent goal threat and is more comfortable on the ball compared to his more experienced counterparts.

Leicester City fans will be hopeful that Maguire maintains his early season form as he has seemed to have cemented his place on the team sheet. Shakespeare has clearly indicated that he feels the 24 year old will have a big season ahead.

“I have no qualms (in breaking up Morgan and Huth),” said Shakespeare. “I’ll pick the team that I think is the best going forward for that game.”