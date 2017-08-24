Soccer

Former Chelsea Midfielder Says Kante May Have to Slow Down to Play in Both the PL & Champions League

an hour ago

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele is a huge fan of N'Golo Kante, but the Frenchman believes that last season's Player of the Year could run himself into the ground due to his energetic displays.

Kante, who joined the Blues after winning the Premier League title with Leicester last year, was instrumental in their retrieval of the trophy last season. 

And with the side now back in the Champions League, Makelele reckons that Kante may have to take his foot off the gas a little in order to ensure he could be useful in all competitions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He is a good player. It is difficult to find some who loves running for everything like him," the ex-player told Goal

"He plays for his partners. He is unbelievable. He is also clever and very serious. Around him, he has good people to help him to be a great player.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

"It might be difficult for him when he gets older. He can’t run like that for 90 minutes. I think he will one day need to change the way he plays. He could use his intelligence even more, be selective about his runs.

"If you want to play every four days in the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League, he might need to change he much he runs a little. However, Chelsea signed him to play the way that he plays with his running. So that’s the problem.

"It is important for him to understand to conserve his energy. He is still young, when he is older, he will understand how to change the way that he plays."

