Soccer

Leicester City's Craig Shakespeare Pulls Out All the Stops to Get Midfielder to Sign

an hour ago

Leicester City manager, Craig Shakespeare, has made the signing of a central midfielder his top priority and has reportedly identified Ludogorets PFK midfielder, Anicet, as his ideal signing before the transfer window shuts. 

The Madagascan has been linked with the Foxes throughout the summer but speculation has intensified as the futures of Nampalys Mendy and potentially Danny Drinkwater lie elsewhere from the King Power Stadium. 

It has been reported by FootMercato that Shakespeare has made great strides in signing his man by personally calling the midfielder who played in all of Ludogorets' Champions League games last season. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

It is believed that the 27-year-old would prefer a move to England rather than move to France where Marseille and Nantes, managed by Claudio Ranieri, are believed to be keen.

Moreover, Shakespeare's approach in handling the transfer himself by directly calling the midfielder is believed to be greatly appreciated by Anicet and may have gone a long way in making up his mind to where he will be playing his football this season. 

Nampalys Mendy, signed last summer for £16m, looks certain to leave the club after a hugely underwhelming season as he only managed seven appearances. Shakespeare seems determined to sign a replacement before the transfer window shuts with Anicet reportedly available for €5m.

