Manchester City Full-Back Benjamin Mendy Exchanges Banter on Twitter With Nando's

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has become a bit of a joker on social media since his move to Manchester and his most recent exchanges with Portuguese restaurant Nando's could be his funniest yet.

The 23-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury, but it didn't stop him from enjoying a Nando's earlier this week. It turned out to be a very expensive meal after he was fined £60 for parking his £250k Ferrari in a taxi rank for over an hour. Mendy then took to Twitter to vent his frustration of the lack of parking they have.

Mendy signed for City from Monaco for around £50m and wages of £100k-a-week so the £60 fine is not something that the defender will struggle with.





However, the restaurant were quick to reply to the tweet and joked about Mendy having his own personalised parking spot at the establishment to prevent any future issues.

We got you covered for next time Benjamin pic.twitter.com/xkCIftUpa9 — Nando's (@NandosUK) August 23, 2017

Mendy then replied to Nando's claiming he would definitely be taking his next date there - referring to the time that former Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj took a date to the restaurant.

Mendy is still out with injury and Danilo has filled the hole in the side until his recovery. The French international is set to resume full training soon in the near future and will then be available to Pep Guardiola.