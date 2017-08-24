Soccer

Monaco Willing Listen to Offers for Thomas Lemar Despite Arsene Wenger Admitting Deal Is 'Dead'

an hour ago

Potential suitors have been given a fresh boost in their pursuit of Thomas Lemar, with Monaco now prepared to listen to offers according to reports. 

The Ligue 1 champions had said they would be not be selling anymore players after seeing Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko all departed for England but The Sun now claim, via reports in France, that they will consider selling Lemar at the right price. 

Manchester United have been linked with a winger this summer as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal. However, Arsene Wenger recently admitted a move for Lemar is now over.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

At just 21, Lemar is yet another young Monaco player who caught the eye of many clubs around Europe during an impressive 2016/17 season. He scored 14 goals and played 55 games in all competitions as Monaco won their 8th Ligue 1 title. 


He would also star in a memorable Champions League campaign for the club. They knocked out Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund while on their way to a semi final defeat to Juventus. 

Monaco are expected to ask for more than £40m for their midfielder, with both Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho also expected to leave the principality in the near future.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters