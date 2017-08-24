Monaco Willing Listen to Offers for Thomas Lemar Despite Arsene Wenger Admitting Deal Is 'Dead'

Potential suitors have been given a fresh boost in their pursuit of Thomas Lemar, with Monaco now prepared to listen to offers according to reports.

The Ligue 1 champions had said they would be not be selling anymore players after seeing Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko all departed for England but The Sun now claim, via reports in France, that they will consider selling Lemar at the right price.

Manchester United have been linked with a winger this summer as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal. However, Arsene Wenger recently admitted a move for Lemar is now over.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

At just 21, Lemar is yet another young Monaco player who caught the eye of many clubs around Europe during an impressive 2016/17 season. He scored 14 goals and played 55 games in all competitions as Monaco won their 8th Ligue 1 title.





He would also star in a memorable Champions League campaign for the club. They knocked out Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund while on their way to a semi final defeat to Juventus.

Monaco are expected to ask for more than £40m for their midfielder, with both Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho also expected to leave the principality in the near future.