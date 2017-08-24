Soccer

'No Guarantees' Over Ronaldo's Madrid Future as Speculation Regarding Superstar Continues

an hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid future is still looking uncertain as sources close to the player claimed there were "no guarantees" that he would stay.

Los Blancos' superstar has been touted with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu throughout the summer months and those claims have only intensified in recent weeks after Ronaldo picked up a five-match domestic ban for pushing a referee.

Now, El Pais has quoted a source close to the Portugal captain, and the person in question has suggested that nobody knows whether Ronaldo will stay with his current employers or actively look to depart.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The source said: "For now he is only focused on work. He is angry over the five match penalty and is working as always with the team, but we can not guarantee if he stays or goes. 

"We will see what will happen between now and 31st August."

Ronaldo was handed the domestic suspension after he showed the match official in charge of Real Madrid's 3-1 first-leg Spanish Super Cup victory over Barcelona on 14th August.

The ex-Manchester United and Sporting star called the ban "incomprehensible" in a statement following the Spanish football authorities' decision to suspend him, and only added to suggestions that a transfer away from Spain could be on the cards.

Real Madrid have come out and stated that they have no plans to either sell Ronaldo or allow him to leave, with manager Zinedine Zidane even granting him a quick absence of leave to go away on a short holiday and cool down as his character gets called into question.

Ronaldo is also in the midst of an ongoing court case over allegations of tax evasion to the tune of €14.7m - accusations which are believed to have further stoked the fires of the striker wanting out of the club and country.

It has been alleged that Ronaldo hid income from the sale of image rights on the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands between 2011 and 2014, but the megastar has since protested his innocence and has claimed that his tax returns are in keeping with Spain's rules and regulations.

