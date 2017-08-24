Paul Clement Provides Fitness Updates on Key Duo Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

Swansea boss Paul Clement has given reporters an injury update on his squad in his press conference on Thursday.

The Welsh side are set to travel to London to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, and have been boosted by the return of Leon Britton. Fernando Llorente, however, won't be able to suit up until after the international break.

Britton, the team's captain, was unable to play against Manchester United last weekend due to a back strain, while Spanish striker Llorente is recovering from a broken hand suffered in a biking accident whilst on holiday.

“Leon is fit again, but it’s too soon for Llorente," Clement said during his presser. "He should be available after the international break."

Llorente's 15-goal haul last season has made him a target for former boss Antonio Conte, who worked with him at Juventus. The Chelsea manager is thought to be keen on signing the forward as a backup option in attack, but Clement has said that the Swans are determined to keep their player.

“He’s got a year to go on his deal and we’d like him to stay for this year and longer,” he explained earlier this month.

“He’s a really good player and it’s a shame with the injury he got in the summer – it’s a freak one. He did finish off the season strongly. His goals were vital and we want to have him as an option. When he’s fit, to have him, Tammy [Abraham] and Jordan [Ayew] available is a good thing for me.”



