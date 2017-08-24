Philippe Coutinho Spotted in Public for First Time Since the Barcelona Transfer Saga Began

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is going through a difficult time of late with the ongoing transfer speculation of a move to Barcelona - he was seen in public for the first time since it began and he clearly looked dejected.

The Brazilian play-maker handed in a transfer request two weeks ago in the hopes that it would persuade Liverpool to let him leave to join a club he wishes to play for.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are still standing firm on the situation and will not allow him to leave this summer.

Coutinho was spotted for the first time in public since the Barça saga. Barça is in Liverpool tonight to submit a bid. [daily mail] pic.twitter.com/ViMgCiWwLK — BarçaSpiral (@BarcaSpiral) August 23, 2017

The 25-year-old was spotted in Liverpool visiting a barber shop ahead of the club's Champions League clash with Hoffenheim at Anfield. Coutinho had his cap low to hide his face and wore inconspicuous clothing to avoid unwanted attention.

Liverpool have already rejected three offers from Barca, but some reports are suggesting that the Spanish club are readying a fourth bid in the region of £138m - despite the Reds urging them not to bother because it will be brushed aside.

Coutinho began the season on the sideline due to a back problem he picked up in pre-season. However, apparently he's recovered from that injury, but is now suffering from a virus which kept him from playing in the Champions League tie.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still unsure himself on when the midfielder will return to action - if he is to remain a Liverpool player for the rest of the season.