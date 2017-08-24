Soccer

REVEALED: Fans Vote for the Star Spanish Defender They Would Rather Have in Their Team

2 hours ago

Spain defenders Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique may be international teammates, but to say they like each other much would be quite the stretch.

The compatriots have been suiting up for their country's eternal rivals for a number of years, with Ramos doing his thing at Real Madrid while Pique has been trying his best to frustrate him at Barcelona.

David Ramos/GettyImages

So it was only fitting that 90min gave fans the opportunity to choose which defender they'd pick for their team, if it ever came to that - by way of a poll.

At the end of it all 268027 fans placed their votes, and Ramos came out way ahead with an astounding 79% of the vote, leaving Pique the remaining 29%..

Ramos, a four-time La Liga Champions, has helped Madrid win the Champions League on three occasions, while Pique has conquered the Spanish top flight six times and has won as many Champions League trophies as his counterpart.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Last season, the Madrid man scored seven league goals in 28 appearances for his side to help topple Barca at the top of La Liga and win the title for the first time since 2012. He also averaged 1.5 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 3.5 clearances a game.

Pique, who made 25 league appearances, scored twice, but had better defensive stats, having averaged 1.7 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 4.2 clearances.

Fans would still have Ramos as their defender though.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The 31-year-old Ramos was named the UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season for his performances last term on Thursday, and he would like us to believe that things are going swimmingly with Pique.


Back in June, he said: "Everything's been really good with Pique. There's a good friendship between us which is getting better every year - and I think that can you can see that on the pitch each time we play together."

He might be telling the truth, but there will always be a bit of frostiness.

