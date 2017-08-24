Sky Pundit and Former Newcastle Manager Claims Rafa Benitez Could Quit After Poor Transfer Window

Former Newcastle United manager Graeme Souness believes Rafael Benitez could quit the club after a poor transfer window.

So far, the Magpies have acquired Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo, Mikel Merino, Joselu and Florian Lejeune, but the quality of the signings have not gone down particularly well with fans and the eyes of some experts, a relegation battle could beckon this season.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Souness, who was at the helm at St. James' Park between 2004-06, shares those beliefs and told talkSPORT: "Yeah, definitely. Obviously he is not happy. It is hard to speculate because you weren't party to the conversations that took place, but it would appear that he expected to get more and better players in.

"It has not happened and that will frustrate him greatly. He has had some big jobs in the past, he has worked with some fabulous players, and he knows with the players he is working with right now that it will be a real big job to keep them in the Premier League this season."

The Magpies have started the new season poorly with defeats to Tottenham and Huddersfield, and fans are concerned about the state of the squad with one week to go until the transfer window closes.

Benitez and his side host fellow strugglers West Ham at the weekend, with both teams eyeing their first three points of the new season.