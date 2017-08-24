Southampton Confirm Defender Maya Yoshida Has Signed a New 3-Year Deal at St. Mary's

Southampton have officially announced the signing of Maya Yoshida to a new three-year contract at St. Marys.

The 29-year-old has been at the club for five seasons now, and has put pen to paper on a new deal that will take him up until 2020.

The Japanese international has become an integral part of Southampton's team since signing, making 138 appearances to date.

#SaintsFC is delighted to announce @MayaYoshida3 has signed a new three-year contract with the club! 😇 https://t.co/huy40LIpWj — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 24, 2017

He was particularly good in the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk last season, and has started off the new Premier League campaing where he left off.

Vice Chairman Les Reed said: "We are extremely pleased to have reached a new agreement with Maya, who is a vital part of our squad, not only on the pitch, but off it.

"Maya is a player who has taken great strides in his game during his time with us, and his influence was felt particularly last season, as he formed outstanding partnerships with both Virgil van Dijk and Jack Stephens, helping the team reach the EFL Cup final.

"Maya is an excellent example for any young professional to follow and it was important to ensure that we extended our commitment with him.

"We are excited about the depth we now possess at the centre-back position for the years ahead, with Maya’s new deal strengthening our excellent group even further for the coming seasons."

Yoshida added: "There was no reason to leave the club. I have been here for five years. In that time, I have had difficult moments, good moments - everything. I feel like it's my home and I'm very happy to continue my journey with Southampton. It's a new chapter for my career."