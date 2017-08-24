Soccer

Still a Place for Bojan in Stoke's First-Team Squad Insists Club's Assistant Manager

an hour ago

Stoke City assistant manager Mark Bowen has insisted that there is a spot for Bojan Krkic within the Potters' first team squad.

As reported by the Stoke Sentinel, the club hierarchy are refuting any suggestion that the Spaniard is losing heart after being dropped for the first two Premier League games of the season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking prior to yesterday's 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale, in which Bojan played ninety minutes and laid on an assist, Bowen revealed: “I must say for Bojan’s situation, he played through pre-season and it was maybe a bit of a slow burner, but certainly I’ve seen in his body language and his form, even on the training ground, in the last week, 10 days he’s looked really sharp.

(He was) disappointed at the weekend. Bojan wants to play football every game and if he’s not playing he does get disappointed.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking on Bojan's reaction to the signing of countryman Jese Rodriguez on loan, he added:

“Obviously he lost his mate Marc Muniesa and with Joselu going out of the door as well, but you see straight away him putting an arm around Jese, being a guide and explaining things.

So even though he wasn’t in that team Saturday, he was in the dressing room and getting around the players, especially Jese and helping him, so I’m sure he will have a big part to play right through the season.”

Finally, asked if there was any prospect of the fan favourite leaving before the transfer window closed, he observed: “Not as far as I’m aware. The most important thing is his body language and he looks as though he wants to be on board. And I’m sure he will be because he’s a really talented player.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters