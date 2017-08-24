Still a Place for Bojan in Stoke's First-Team Squad Insists Club's Assistant Manager

Stoke City assistant manager Mark Bowen has insisted that there is a spot for Bojan Krkic within the Potters' first team squad.

As reported by the Stoke Sentinel, the club hierarchy are refuting any suggestion that the Spaniard is losing heart after being dropped for the first two Premier League games of the season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking prior to yesterday's 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale, in which Bojan played ninety minutes and laid on an assist, Bowen revealed: “I must say for Bojan’s situation, he played through pre-season and it was maybe a bit of a slow burner, but certainly I’ve seen in his body language and his form, even on the training ground, in the last week, 10 days he’s looked really sharp.

(He was) disappointed at the weekend. Bojan wants to play football every game and if he’s not playing he does get disappointed.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking on Bojan's reaction to the signing of countryman Jese Rodriguez on loan, he added:

“Obviously he lost his mate Marc Muniesa and with Joselu going out of the door as well, but you see straight away him putting an arm around Jese, being a guide and explaining things.

So even though he wasn’t in that team Saturday, he was in the dressing room and getting around the players, especially Jese and helping him, so I’m sure he will have a big part to play right through the season.”

Finally, asked if there was any prospect of the fan favourite leaving before the transfer window closed, he observed: “Not as far as I’m aware. The most important thing is his body language and he looks as though he wants to be on board. And I’m sure he will be because he’s a really talented player.”