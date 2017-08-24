Swansea Boss Paul Clement Aiming to Sign 2 More Players Before the Transfer Window Shuts

Swansea manager Paul Clement has revealed that he's intent on bringing two more new players in this summer.

The Swans lost Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton last week, but are keen on beefing things up before the transfer window shuts next week.

They have seen the likes of Tammy Abraham and Sam Clucas come in, with the former Hull midfielder signing a four-year deal on Wednesday. And speaking in his press conference on Thursday, Clement told reporters that he's still in for a couple of new players.

“I would like if possible to bring in another two players before the window closes,” he said.





“I don’t want to say anything about any individual players, but in the past I have said that the forward positions are important for us and that’s really where our focus is.

“My wish is to try to get two players from the things we are talking about. If we do that, I will be happy with my squad.”

All business will have to be done after their trip to Crystal Palace, though, as Clement hinted that any moves just might be late ones.

“Of course we would like to get everything done quickly, but it’s not always possible,” he continued.

“We have to be prepared to go right to the wire to make sure we are getting the right player for the right value.

“Possibly it will go late with one of the players. We will have to see, but I think one of the things we are trying to do will be later rather than sooner.”