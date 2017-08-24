Soccer

Swansea Boss Paul Clement Aiming to Sign 2 More Players Before the Transfer Window Shuts

an hour ago

Swansea manager Paul Clement has revealed that he's intent on bringing two more new players in this summer.

The Swans lost Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton last week, but are keen on beefing things up before the transfer window shuts next week.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

They have seen the likes of Tammy Abraham and Sam Clucas come in, with the former Hull midfielder signing a four-year deal on Wednesday. And speaking in his press conference on Thursday, Clement told reporters that he's still in for a couple of new players.

“I would like if possible to bring in another two players before the window closes,” he said.


“I don’t want to say anything about any individual players, but in the past I have said that the forward positions are important for us and that’s really where our focus is.

“My wish is to try to get two players from the things we are talking about. If we do that, I will be happy with my squad.”

All business will have to be done after their trip to Crystal Palace, though, as Clement hinted that any moves just might be late ones.

“Of course we would like to get everything done quickly, but it’s not always possible,” he continued.

“We have to be prepared to go right to the wire to make sure we are getting the right player for the right value.

“Possibly it will go late with one of the players. We will have to see, but I think one of the things we are trying to do will be later rather than sooner.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters