Soccer

Swansea City Boss Paul Clement Explains His Thinking Behind His Pursuit of Hull Star Sam Clucas

an hour ago

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has explained the reasoning behind his club's imminent signing of Sam Clucas from Hull City.

As reported by Lincolnshire Live, a publication based in the players' home city of Lincoln, Clement confirmed that the midfielder has already passed his medical at the Liberty Stadium, in lieu of a £16.5m move

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"He has had a medical today," Clement said after his sides convincing 4-1 win in their Carabao Cup second round tie with MK Dons.


"I don't believe the paperwork has been signed yet but it is very close to being done and assuming that happens tomorrow [Wednesday] he will be a Swansea player."

Clement further insinuated that he was drawn by Clucas' versatility, and admitted his rise through the English football league pyramid was another plus point, as he targets more signings before the August 31 deadline.

"He is a good footballer and that is what we want here. The fact he can play in so many positions reinforces that he is a good footballer.''

He continued:  "He has experience, he has played at the Premier League level and playing in English football, I also like his story and his background.

"He has had to fight to where he has got to, the route he has come; lower-levels, the Glenn Hoddle Academy, establishing himself at Hull and I think he is going to be a strong addition for us.

"This is the first one [signing] in the latter parts of the window and hopefully we can do a couple more."

