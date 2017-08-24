Tottenham Hotspur Join European Giants in the Race for Valencia Centre-Back Ezequiel Garay

Tottenham Hotspur have supposedly joined Manchester United, Juventus and Benfica in the race to land Valencia centre-back Ezequiel Garay's signature - according to Spanish outlet Super Deporte.

The Argentinian defender played a major part in helping his current employers keep a clean sheet against Las Palmas in a 1-0 victory, and it's been said that Spurs' talent scouts were in attendance at the Mestalla to gauge his personal performance, as the Premier League outfit weigh-up a move for his services.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Although United's, Juve's and Benfica's respective scouts were also apparently at La Liga encounter to monitor the player, so it's clear that the north Londoners certainly have a battle on their hands if they're to emerge victorious in the battle for the 30-year-old.

Earlier on in the transfer window, Russian outfit Spartak Moscow allegedly wagered an offer for Garay, although the proposed bid was understood to be below the £18.3m valuation of which 'Los Che Els Taronges' see as reasonable.

Tottenham recently snagged Davinson Sanchez - also a centre-half - from Eredivisie side Ajax in a deal worth £42m, and Mauricio Pochettino already has an accomplished roster of defenders at his disposal as it stands.

With Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen being undisputed mainstays in the heart of Pochettino's defence, Garay's arrival will only compliment their efforts, if the fellow Argentinian boss is to revert to using a back three once more, that is.





Otherwise Garay will surface to be a an assured, competent squad rotational option, so if the Lilywhites are truly in the running, it'll resound as a positive acquisition on every front possible.