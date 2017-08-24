VIDEO: Totti Can't Help But Laugh at Buffon After Handing Juventus Tough Draw in Champions League

The Champions League group stage draw on Thursday evening left some fans pleased and others (Spurs) perturbed as the balls were drawn in Monaco.

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti was on hand to draw teams, former Chelsea and AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko - whose home country of Ukraine will host the final - placed the teams into the groups.

While it was all a fairly professional affair, Totti couldn't help but smirk as he dipped into the dreaded bowl and pitted Juventus against Barcelona in Group D.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

With former Italy teammate and Juve rival Gianluigi Buffon in sight on the front row, Totti cracked up as he read out Barcelona.





Almost makes you wish Frank Lampard or Thierry Henry had been around to announce Spurs' opponents.

Totti, who retired from playing at the age of 40 at the end of the 2016/17 season, didn't smile as he helped draw his old side Roma into another tough group alongside Premier League champions Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and debutants Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

Despite a tough couple of fixtures against Barcelona, Buffon's Juventus would expect to emerge from Group D, which also contains Sporting CP and Olympiacos.

The Italian champions reached the final in 2015 and 2017 but lost on both occasions and will, despite Totti's best efforts, will be more determined than ever to win the tournament for the first time since 1996 in 2018.



