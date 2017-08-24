Wantaway Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho Has a Plan If Reds Reject a Third Barcelona Bid

Spanish giants Barcelona are desperate to land Liverpool star man Philippe Coutinho during this summer's transfer window and they continue to weaken Liverpool's resistance - despite the Reds being adamant that Coutinho will not leave.

Following a transfer request from Coutinho, it's clear that the Brazilian wants to leave Anfield and join Barcelona, and according to Duncan Castles at Yahoo Sport UK, Coutinho is considering going public with the unhappiness he feels at being kept at a club he no longer wishes to play for.

Barcelona have already had three huge bids rejected by Liverpool and the Reds even urged them not to bother with a fourth that's supposedly going to be around £138m - Liverpool have stated they wouldn't even sell him for £150m.

Castles claims that sources have informed him that Coutinho will go as far as saying that the club is making his life miserable and that he no longer likes manager Jurgen Klopp.

Castles report also suggests that some of the Liverpool players believe that Coutinho will leave before the end of the transfer window and that he'll never play for Liverpool again.

Coutinho is yet to play for the club this season having missed the opening two Premier League fixtures and also the Champions League qualifying tie against Hoffenheim - it is supposedly down to a back injury the Brazilian picked up in pre-season.