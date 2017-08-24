Wenger Concedes Move for Starlet Is 'Dead' While Sanchez Is Declared Fit for Liverpool Clash

Arsenal fans could be set to feast their eyes on Alexis Sanchez in a Gunners shirt once again on Sunday as Liverpool and Anfield beckon.

The Chilean has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few months that he will leave the Emirates Stadium to join either Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich, but he remains an Arsenal player with just one week remaining in the transfer window.

BREAKING: Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez is available for @Arsenal’s game at @LFC on Sunday. #SSN pic.twitter.com/QgMtOpxHnc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 24, 2017

The 28-year-old has failed to put pen to paper on a new deal though with the north London giants, and whilst that is still the case, it might be a long week for the club's supporters.

The forward has been sidelined with an abdominal strain following a busy summer with Chile at the Confederations Cup, but manager Arsene Wenger confirmed in his press conference that Sanchez will be back to face Liverpool at the weekend.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Sanchez is likely not going to be fit enough to start the match given his lack of involvment over pre-season, but the news will be a huge boost for Arsenal fans who know just how essential the player is to the team.

In other news, Wenger has said that a deal to bring Monaco's Thomas Lemar to the club is 'dead', effectively because they have sold too many players, as tweeted out by the Evening Standard's Chief Football Correspondent James Olley.



Wenger says a deal to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar is "dead", effectively because they've sold too many players. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 24, 2017

That news is likely to irk some supporters, who have questioned their club's ambition in the midst of the 'lowballing' negotiation tactics in an unprecedented window for inflation.

