Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract.

The Swedish star initially joined the Red Devils last summer, scoring 28 goals in all competitions, though a knee ligament injury put paid to the remainder of his season during a Europa League tie against Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic was not initially retained by the club following the expiry of his contract, though he has now confirmed himself - with the club doing the same - that a new one-year deal has been agreed. He will now wear the number 10 shirt vacated by Wayne Rooney, with Romelu Lukaku taking 9.

It's expected the player will have a smaller role in first team matters this season given the Belgian's arrival, but his presence adds to an already stacked attacking lineup. The player is expected back from injury at the end of October.

He said on the move: "I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Manager Jose Mourinho added: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."