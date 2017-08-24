Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rejoins Manchester United on 1-Year Deal, Will Wear No. 10

1:39 | Soccer
English Premier League: Will Lukaku, Matic Make the Difference for Manchester United?
an hour ago

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract.

The Swedish star initially joined the Red Devils last summer, scoring 28 goals in all competitions, though a knee ligament injury put paid to the remainder of his season during a Europa League tie against Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic was not initially retained by the club following the expiry of his contract, though he has now confirmed himself - with the club doing the same - that a new one-year deal has been agreed. He will now wear the number 10 shirt vacated by Wayne Rooney, with Romelu Lukaku taking 9. 

It's expected the player will have a smaller role in first team matters this season given the Belgian's arrival, but his presence adds to an already stacked attacking lineup. The player is expected back from injury at the end of October.

He said on the move: "I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Manager Jose Mourinho added: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters