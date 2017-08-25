Soccer

Arsenal to Make Decision on Oxalde-Chamberlain as Liverpool, Chelsea Circle

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
2 hours ago

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been flirting with leaving Arsenal all window and after turning down a new £180k a week contract, his exits looms.

Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol has now reported that Arsenal will inform Chamberlain in the next 24 hours whether or not he will be allowed to leave. 

Solhekol said: "Arsenal to tell Oxlade-Chamberlain in next 24 hours if he can leave. Wants to go. Turned down £180k a week deal. Chelsea, Liverpool want him".

If the player is to move, then perhaps the grass might prove not to be always greener. A move to Chelsea or Liverpool does not give him a guaranteed start and even if he does not like playing at wing back at Arsenal at least he is in the first 11.  

Chamberlain will be looking to nail down a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup plans and a move away could jeopardise that. 

Arsenal are in a similar predicament with fellow winger Alexis Sanchez, where they must decide whether to cash in or let them see out their final year of their contracts.

If they decide to sell, then it will be up to Liverpool and Chelsea to bid a suitable amount to lure him away. However, with less than a week till deadline day, Chamberlain might have left it too late for his feelings to be heard.

