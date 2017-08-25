Soccer

Arsenal Meet Virgil Van Dijk as Race to Sign Wantaway Saints Star Gathers Pace

2 hours ago

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Virgil Van Dijk and his agent over a possible surprise switch from Southampton.

Fox Sports journalist and avid Gunners fan James Dodd made the claim on his personal Twitter account as the in-demand defender's future continues to be speculated about.

Van Dijk is being chased by a host of top European clubs, but is still yet to leave St.Mary's with under a week left of the summer transfer window until it closes.

Liverpool had been in pole position to land the £60m-rated centre-back for much of the past three months but, with interest seemingly cooling over luring him to Anfield, London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal have moved to the head of the queue for his signature.

Southampton are still resisting any and all attempts to prise their club captain away from the south coast, despite the recent £15m acquisition of Wesley Hoedt from Lazio.

However, numerous reports including the Telegraph have insinuated that a bid of around £50m would be strangely be enough to persuade the Saints to cash in on the Netherlands international.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger needs defensive reinforcements after he sold Gabrial Paulista to Villarreal for around £10m, and only has two available centre-halves in Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi currently available for selection.

The latter of those is seriously interesting Serie A side Inter Milan if reports in Italy are to be believed, and Wenger would be desperate for cover if he bizzarrely sanctioned Mutsafi's sale with Per Mertesacker out injured and Laurent Koscielny current suspended.

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request two weeks ago in a bid to force through a switch away from Southampton, but saw his request rejected by the club's board.

The 26-year-old is now in limbo with six days until the 2017 summer window slams shut, and will either spend the next four months sitting in the stands or be forced to climb down from his perch and become integrated back into Mauricio Pellegrino's first-team squad for the time being.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters