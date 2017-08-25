Arda Turan is one of many players who Barcelona are looking to offload before the transfer deadline - and are happy to let him leave on a free, according to Sport.

The Turkish midfielder is not in Ernesto Valverde's plans for the coming campaign, while the likes of Thomas Vermaelen, Andre Gomes and Rafinha are believed to have been put up for sale too.

Barca were looking to offload Turan last season, after a team from China had had a bid accepted for him in January but the player had turned down the move. Turan has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool recently, even while the Catalan outfit paid £38m to Atletico Madrid for his services back in 2015.

Inter Milan, Galatasaray and a host of Chinese clubs have also been linked.

Turan played for Galatasaray before he signed for Atletico, making a return to Turkey the most likely destination. Galatasaray are more interested in taking him on loan, and their President Dursun Ozbeck said earlier in the window that his services would be something they would be interested in securing.

He said: "Arda Turan is a true Galatasaray fan.

"As a player, he has always represented us well and been an ambassador for the club. He's a true son of Galatasaray. Our biggest desire is for Arda to return to Galatasaray and end his career where it all started for him. We are working towards making this a reality."

With the 30-year-old entering the tail end of his career if he were to sign a contract with Galatasaray, Ozbeck's wish of Turan playing his final games in Turkey would likely come true.