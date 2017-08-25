Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Reveals Only Eden Hazard From First Team Squad Will Miss Everton Match

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed every player except Eden Hazard is fit and available for his side's home fixture against Everton on Sunday.

Conte welcomed Tiemoue Bakayoko and Pedro back from injury last weekend during the 2-1 victory at Tottenham, with Bakayoko starting and Pedro appearing from the bench, but says he is still without Belgium international Hazard.

Conte says everyone bar Hazard is fit and available for Everton on Sunday. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 25, 2017

Conte said, as quoted by Chelsea's website: "He is improving.

"Today he is playing for the Under-23s against Everton. But he is not fully fit.

"I see him every day and I repeat in this situation it’s very important to give the right time to players to recover very well, also because Hazard is an important player for us.





"If someone thinks to accelerate the process, it’s not the right way. It’s a great mistake. We must pay great attention to not make mistakes at this moment."

Hazard is still not fully fit but has been included in Belgium's latest squad for their matches against Gibraltar and Greece, with Roberto Martinez's side looking to qualify automatically for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Gary Cahill is set to miss out thanks to suspension but Cesc Fabregas is back after picking up two yellow cards in the shock defeat to Burnley on the opening weekend of Premier League football.

Bakayoko could therefore sit out after being declared fit for the Tottenham match following his recovery from injury, allowing Spain international Fabregas to come back into Chelsea's midfield alongside N'Golo Kante.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Pedro could come in for Andreas Christensen should Conte decide to move David Luiz back into central defence after his role in midfield against Spurs, accommodating another attacker alongside Willian and Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 thanks to a brace of strikes from left wing-back Marcos Alonso, with Spurs' effort coming through a Michy Batshuayi own goal.