Chris Brunt Admits West Brom Can Cope With Potential Departure of Jonny Evans Amid Man City Interest

West Brom left-back Chris Brunt believes that the team will be able to cope without star man Jonny Evans, amid ongoing speculation that Manchester City are close to agreeing a £30m fee for the centre-back.

Brunt believes that Tony Pulis drills his sides defenders well and that they are solid as a unit, even when down on numbers. The side are currently without Evans or injured Gareth McAuley, but have earned two victories in their first two Premier League games so far without even conceding a goal.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Northern Irishman said: “We're pretty well drilled as a unit, regardless of who's in the team or not, everyone knows what's expected of them when they're on the pitch.

“Jonny's a big player for us, he's done really well since he's been at the club. He hasn't been there this season, and he missed a few games last season and the lads stepped in and did their job. We've got a decent squad that knows what's expected of them.”





With a trip to Stoke - who downed Arsenal last weekend - on the cards, Brunt understands the challenges the league throws up but he remains confident, adding: “It's a difficult league to win games in, no matter what the stage so to hit the ground running with two wins and two clean sheets is great.

“The gaffer takes a lot of pride in defending well so two from two I'm sure he'll be delighted."

West Brom have defended well in the opening games of the season, conceding only one consolation goal against Accrington Stanley midweek in a 3-1 victory, with the addition of loanee Ahmed Hegazi quickly adding to the Baggies strength at the back.

Pulis and his side will be hoping to maintain a solid back line this coming weekend as they look to dismantle an improved Stoke side and stay at the top of the table.