Serie A side Internazionale have expressed an interest in taking Eliaquim Mangala on loan, after a move for Shkodran Mustafi failed to get off the ground.

Mangala's current club Manchester City are open towards a loan move away to Inter and will look to close a deal in the next few days according to a report from Italian website Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Frenchman made 30 La Liga starts whilst on loan at Valencia last season, and helped the Spanish club finish in 12th position in a rather disappointing season.

Manchester City do not require his services for this season, after flopping for the English giants since his big money move in 2014 there hasn't been a permanent place in the back line for the ex-Porto man under either Manuel Pellegrini or Pep Guardiola.

The 26-year-old has not played a competitive game for City under Pep Guardiola and in the first two games of the season versus both Brighton and Everton, the French international didn't feature in Guardiola's plans.

Meanwhile, West Brom centre back Jonny Evans has been targeted as a potential replacement for Mangala, as the Citizens look to prepare a third bid in order to acquire the 29-year-old Northern Ireland international's services before the window shuts in less than a week's time.