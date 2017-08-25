Soccer

Former Liverpool Striker Michael Owen Backs His Old Side as Reds Face Arsenal on Sunday

2 hours ago

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has backed the Reds to come out on top this Sunday, as they face Arsenal in a game which could be key in the race for the top four come the end of the season. 

Speaking to BetVictor, the BT Sport pundit tipped the Merseyside club to have too much intensity for the Gunners, should they be able to replicate their rampant performance against Hoffenheim.

Owen said:  “A game between the side with the best record (Liverpool) in games between the top six sides last season and the side (Arsenal) with the worst and I expect the hosts to take the points.

“I thought Liverpool were very good going forward against Hoffenheim midweek and if they play with the same intensity and pace on Sunday, it will be too much for the Gunners.”

Both sides have had mixed starts to the season, with the Reds recording a heartbreaking draw at Watford and a narrow victory against Crystal Palace, whilst Arsenal scraped past Leicester before succumbing to a disappointing 1-0 loss at Stoke. 

Liverpool, in particular, should be buoyant following their qualification to the Champions League Group Stages, in which they blew Hoffenheim out the water with three goals in the first 20 minutes. Emre Can, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored the Reds' goals, and are expected to start as Jurgen Klopp attempts to compete effectively on multiple fronts this season.

