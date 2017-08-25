West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans will join Manchester City in a transfer worth £30m next week.

City are still on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after looking vulnerable at the back last season, with John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi currently available to Pep Guardiola.

The Mirror believe Evans, who previously played for City's arch rivals Manchester United, will join the Citizens before the transfer deadline, with West Brom accepting the £30m bid after rejecting an opening offer worth £18m.

City have already spent heavily on their defence this summer, bringing in full-backs Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy, while goalkeeper Ederson and winger Bernardo Silva have also been drafted in.

Should West Brom decide to cash in then Tony Pulis' side could target Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer, who has been short on game time after finding himself second choice to primary Spurs pairing Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Vincent Janssen could also become a Baggies player in a joint £30m deal, with Nacer Chadli also potentially departing for Swansea as Paul Clement's side looking to replace the recently-departed Gylfi Sigurdsson.

West Brom recently signed Craig Dawson up to a new three-year deal and maintain a strong interest in Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, who impressed last season as his side were relegated.

Evans has made 65 appearances for West Brom, scoring three goals and helping the side achieve a top 10 finish last season, but is yet to make an appearance this season due to injury.