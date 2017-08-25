Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool 'Will Be Feared' in Champions League After Promising Group Draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes other teams in the Champions League will fear the Reds.

The Anfield side were handed a favourable draw in Europe's elite club competition, with Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor all due to play against the Premier League giants, and Klopp thinks his team are one of the favourites to qualify for the knockout stages.

"In this moment, for sure," Klopp told Liverpool's website, when asked if other teams will fear his side.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"But it depends on our performance. We had a nice sign last night – the first 20 minutes were probably part of the best pieces of football I was ever part of.

"That was really impressive. But we have to replicate this – we have to do it again and again and again. Then we can be successful. That’s good news but hard work also.





"We all know how big the pressure was yesterday. Now we are in the Champions League. We will first of all prepare the team for the Arsenal game. Then all the players are around the world and hopefully they can come back healthy, that’s the main thing.

Twitter Reacts as UCL Draw Leaves Spurs in Group of Death But Man Utd & Liverpool Fans Happy https://t.co/VzdQOhC6oN — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) August 24, 2017

"Then, in the moment when we know who we will play first, we will go for it. There are a few weeks until then; we will need the time and we will use it. It just feels good, I cannot say differently. Now we can start the preparation."

Liverpool will start their Champions League campaign, their first since the 2014/15 season, with a home tie against Sevilla before a trip to Spartak Moscow.