Soccer

Report: PSG to Sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco as Soon as Friday

0:48 | Planet Futbol
Is Monaco's Kylian Mbappe the best soccer player under 20?
an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain will sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on Friday for £142m.

Despite recently splashing out on Neymar in a world record deal, PSG have pursued a deal for the France international, who impressed for Monaco last season during their Ligue 1 title-winning campaign and their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, PSG will complete the signing of Mbappe, who scored 15 goals and added eight assists in Ligue 1 last season, making the teenager the second most expensive player in football history after Neymar, who cost £198m.

After his exceptional breakthrough season Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stade Louis II, with La Liga giants Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the 18-year-old.

However, it appears that PSG have won the race for Mbappe as they look to build a side capable of wrestling the Ligue 1 title away from Monaco, who have sold a host of their former first-team stars this summer.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy have both departed for Manchester City, Tiemoue Bakayoko is now a Chelsea player, but Thomas Lemar and Radamel Falcao are still key parts of Leonardo Jardim's side.

The signing of Mbappe would give PSG an exciting-looking attack, with the forward most likely to partner Edinson Cavani and Neymar, but it could also signal the departure of Angel Di Maria, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Ernesto Valverde's side are working on securing a replacement for Neymar and are reportedly close to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, but Di Maria is also said to be interesting the Catalan side. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters