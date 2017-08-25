Paris Saint-Germain will sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on Friday for £142m.

Despite recently splashing out on Neymar in a world record deal, PSG have pursued a deal for the France international, who impressed for Monaco last season during their Ligue 1 title-winning campaign and their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, PSG will complete the signing of Mbappe, who scored 15 goals and added eight assists in Ligue 1 last season, making the teenager the second most expensive player in football history after Neymar, who cost £198m.

After his exceptional breakthrough season Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stade Louis II, with La Liga giants Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the 18-year-old.

However, it appears that PSG have won the race for Mbappe as they look to build a side capable of wrestling the Ligue 1 title away from Monaco, who have sold a host of their former first-team stars this summer.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy have both departed for Manchester City, Tiemoue Bakayoko is now a Chelsea player, but Thomas Lemar and Radamel Falcao are still key parts of Leonardo Jardim's side.

The signing of Mbappe would give PSG an exciting-looking attack, with the forward most likely to partner Edinson Cavani and Neymar, but it could also signal the departure of Angel Di Maria, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Ernesto Valverde's side are working on securing a replacement for Neymar and are reportedly close to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, but Di Maria is also said to be interesting the Catalan side.