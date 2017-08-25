Leicester Eye Newcastle Wing Starlet But Face Competition From Brighton & Napoli

Leicester City are interested in signing exciting Newcastle winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

The 21-year-old has made just two senior appearances for the Magpies, playing in two of the club's FA Cup ties last season against Birmingham and Oxford United, and is entering the final year of his contract.

The Sun believe Leicester will face competition from fellow Premier League side Brighton and Serie A giants Napoli as they look to sign El-Mhanni, who previously played for Isthmian League South Division side Lewes.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He was previously on trial at Premier League clubs such as Watford, Bournemouth, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Chelsea before joining Newcastle in July 2016, but could be set for an exit from St James' Park this summer.

The winger has so far failed to agree a new contract with Rafa Benitez's side, who have lost their opening two Premier League games to Tottenham and Huddersfield.

Contract talks have stalled and Newcastle are eager for El-Mhanni to spend a year away on loan in order to aid his development.

Leicester, who have signed Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra, Eldin Jakupovic and Kelechi Iheanacho so far this summer, are tracking El-Mhanni, who was born in London to Moroccan parents.





Chances of regular Premier Football seem slim despite Newcastle's disappointing transfer window, with Benitez playing Christian Atsu and Matt Ritchie out wide so far this season.





Newcastle could be willing to let the youngster leave on a permanent deal if the right offer came in, with Benitez aware the player needs regular first-team football for his development.