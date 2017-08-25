Soccer

Ligue 1 Giants Set to Rival Newcastle and Brighton for Inter Hitman Stevan Jovetic

an hour ago

Ligue 1 champions Monaco are set to compete with Premier League outfits Newcastle and Brighton for the signature of Inter's Stevan Jovetic, as they prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe following the youngster's highly anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain. 

Sky Sports reports that Jovetic, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, has been told he can leave the San Siro this summer. The 27-year-old joined the Serie A giants from Manchester City on an initial loan deal during the 2015/16 season, making only 28 Premier League appearances in three years at the Etihad. 

The Montenegro forward has reportedly rebuffed newly promoted Brighton's approaches, whilst Newcastle remain keen and are hoping to hold talks with the former Fiorentina man. 

Monaco remain the most high-profile side interested in Jovetic however, as they scour the market for a top class forward to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe. 

The wonder-kid is expected to arrive at the Parc des Princes on an initial season-long loan deal, with a view to a permanent offer next year as the Parisians attempt to dodge Financial Fair Play after their world-record capture of Neymar. 

Monaco, in particular, will be hoping to acquire a big name to appease their fans following a bitterly disappointing summer, in which names such as Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko have all left, with Fabinho and Mbappe set to be the next stars to depart the Stade Louis II.

