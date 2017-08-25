Man City Youngster Jadon Sancho Set to Sign for Tottenham After Snubbing Premier League Rivals

Promising Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho looks set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur, after turning down interest from other top Premier League clubs.

The 17-year-old wants to return to London and the Sun believes that Tottenham have fought off competition from both Arsenal and Manchester United for his signature.

Sancho believes Tottenham offer him the best chance of first team football as Mauricio Pochettino has a reputation for bringing youngsters through.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Watford provided Sancho with his first taste of youth football before moving to City. Earlier this month, Sancho reportedly stopped training in order to push a move through to Arsenal but it seems that he has now changed his desired destination.





City have offered him his first pro contract of £30k a week but with a lack of examples of players making their way from their academy to their first team, Sancho does not want to stay.

Sancho has been attracting interest since his performances at the Under 17 Euro Championships earlier this year. Tottenham could pay up to £4m to secure his services which might result in them looking elsewhere.





As well as his high transfer fee, Manchester City also have to give permission to his new team to let him play, leaving the Manchester club with all the bargaining power.

Both German teams Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are keeping an eye on Sancho and would also be able to offer him Champions League football.