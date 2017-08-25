Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been named the Europa League Player of the Season for the 2016/17 campaign.

Pogba was influential as Jose Mourinho's side reached the final, beating Ajax thanks to goals from Pogba himself and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, helping United lift the trophy and qualify for the Champions League in the process.

"Thank you," said Pogba, as quoted by United's website.

"I'm really honoured to be the first to win the best player for the UEFA Europa League. Hopefully this season will be as good as last season – let's see!"

Pogba contributed three goals and an assist as United lifted the Europa League trophy, overcoming Saint-Etienne, Rostov, Anderlecht and Celta Vigo in knockout stage on their way to the final.

Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also shortlisted for the award thanks to their performances, while Marcus Rashford finished sixth in the overall poll and Ander Herrera was joint-seventh.

Alexandre Lacazette, formerly of Lyon and now at Arsenal, finished fourth in the poll while Ajax prodigy Kasper Dolberg, who scored six goals and grabbed an assist in the competition, came fifth.

Pogba has started the new season in fine form, contributing two goals and an assist in United's opening wins against West Ham and Swansea, both of which came by 4-0 scorelines.

United's triumph in the Europa League saw them qualify for the Champions League, with Thursday's draw placing the Premier League side in a group alongside Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow.