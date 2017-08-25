Newcastle vs West Ham Preview, Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Newcastle welcome West Ham to St James Park on Saturday as both sides go hunting for their first win of the Premier League season.

The Magpies have failed to score in their opening two games and were knocked out of the League Cup by Championship side Nottingham Forest in midweek. West Ham have also failed to win their first two league games.

Here is everything you need to know about the match at St James Park.

Classic Encounter

The two sides met on the final day of the 2014/15 season with Newcastle still not totally sure of their safety. A superior goal difference gave them an advantage over Hull but there was still a nervous tension around St James Park especially after a goalless first half.

Moussa Sissoko gave Newcastle the lead on 54 minutes before Jonás Gutiérrez completed the win with his first goal after recovering from testicular cancer.

The match would prove to be Sam Allardyce's last in charge of the Hammers with West Ham releasing a statement at half time.

Key Battle





Jamaal Lascelles v Javier Hernandez

A fee of £16m for Hernandez could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Premier League. He scored his first two goals for the Hammers in the defeat against Southampton last week, both trademark finishes from inside the area.

Newcastle's captain Jamaal Lascelles has had a tricky start to the season and could have his work cut out against Chicharito.

Team News

Newcastle remain without suspended midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. Dwight Gayle was replaced early in the second half at Huddersfield and he could lose his place to new signing Joselu or Aleksandar Mitrović. Isaac Hayden could also be dropped with Mo Diame in line to face his former club.

West Ham are without Winston Reid who is injured and Marko Arnautovic is suspended. Cheikhou Kouyate returned from injury at Cheltenham in midweek while Manuel Lanzini could return on the bench.





Predicted Newcastle line-up: Elliot, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba, Merino, Diame, Atsu, Perez, Ritchie, Mitrovic





Predicted West Ham line-up: Hart, Zabaleta, Fonte, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Obiang, Noble, Kouyate, Ayew, Antonio, Hernandez

Prediction

Both sides could really do with three points going into the first international break of the season. This could result in a cagey affair, Newcastle's players will be particularly nervous having lost twice at home already this season.

Neither side have defended well so far and a score draw could be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham



