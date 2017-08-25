Soccer

Philippe Coutinho Tipped to Make Public Plea in Effort to Force His Way to Barcelona

37 minutes ago

Liverpool maestro Philippe Coutinho has been tipped to potentially release a statement or give an interview expressing his clear desire to join Barcelona in an attempt to put pressure on the Reds to sell him before the close of the transfer window.

Coutinho submitted a transfer request by email earlier this month as he looks to secure a dream move to Camp Nou, but Liverpool have steadfastly refused to sell despite several enormous offers arriving at their door from Catalunya.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Comments from Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth on what the player's next option might be have now been doing the rounds online.

"Philippe Coutinho's heart remains set on a move to Barcelona but Liverpool will not budge. It is thought Barça will go back in with a bid worth £138m but Liverpool are expected to stand firm," Sheth explained on the channel.

"One option that has been discussed is for Coutinho to release a statement or give an interview making it clear he wants to leave. The hope is to put pressure on Liverpool to sell. Good luck."

The expected £138m offer, which would reportedly pay Liverpool £101m as a basic fee, with a further £37m to be paid in add-ons over time, would make Coutinho the second most expensive player in history behind only Neymar.

Even if Kylian Mbappe completes a rumoured move to Paris Saint-Germain this month, Coutinho would still be the number three on the all-time list and would certainly be the most expensive player ever sold or bought by a Premier League club, surpassing Paul Pogba's £89m.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters